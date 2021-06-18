ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 4.1% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.60. 90,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,199,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.