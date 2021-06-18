ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.19.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 3.32. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.30.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ChampionX by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

