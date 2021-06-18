CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 21st (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 21st. CF Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 45,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFIVU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVU. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,580,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,435,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 952,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

