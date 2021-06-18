CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.53.
Shares of CEU opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market cap of C$488.48 million and a PE ratio of 66.21.
In other news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,108,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,626,439.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,707 shares of company stock worth $160,822.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
