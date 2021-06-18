CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.53.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.92 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market cap of C$488.48 million and a PE ratio of 66.21.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,108,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,626,439.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,707 shares of company stock worth $160,822.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

