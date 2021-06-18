Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $533,976.86 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,693.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2,554.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,551,000 after acquiring an additional 76,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,877 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,066,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

