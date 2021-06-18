Cerity Partners LLC Sells 745 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,198,000 after purchasing an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

