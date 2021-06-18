Cerity Partners LLC Sells 405 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

