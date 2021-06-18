Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,630 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWP stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $112.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.