Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

UBER opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.