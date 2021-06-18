Cerity Partners LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $139.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

