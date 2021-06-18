Cerity Partners LLC Buys 824 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,940,000 after acquiring an additional 161,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 545,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $251.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.14. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $253.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

