Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CGAU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

CGAU opened at $7.95 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.