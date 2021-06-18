Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.25

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 241954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

