CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Sold by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $95,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

