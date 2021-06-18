Cavalier Investments LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.87. The stock had a trading volume of 93,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.