Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF accounts for 3.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.49% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,298,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,287,000.

Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.00. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,444. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $141.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.86.

