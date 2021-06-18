Cavalier Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total value of $14,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,154,617 shares of company stock valued at $678,694,573. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.60. The stock had a trading volume of 348,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,393,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

