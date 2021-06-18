Cavalier Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cavalier Investments LLC reduced its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,805 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,009,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,357,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $22.30. 46,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,968. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.33. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

