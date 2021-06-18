Cavalier Investments LLC Buys 7,146 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marketfield Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,485,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $604,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,038. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

