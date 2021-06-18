Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 988 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF makes up 2.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS:IGV traded up $6.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $378.14. 1,764,557 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $358.72.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.