Cavalier Investments LLC Acquires 2,690 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,749. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

