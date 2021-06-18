Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,839 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 274,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $592.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

