Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 574,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,498. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.63.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.0% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.73.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.