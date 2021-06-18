Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 173,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 70,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74.

