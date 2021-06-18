Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $734,000 Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after purchasing an additional 970,314 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,751,000 after purchasing an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth $115,517,000.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $54.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.17. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,733.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

