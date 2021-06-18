Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $936,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned 1.23% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 308,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,728 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000.

Shares of BSEP opened at $31.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.28. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $31.71.

