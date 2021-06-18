Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $484,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

