Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.40 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,999,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,050,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.95 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74.

