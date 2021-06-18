Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,166 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Wealth CMT increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $72.68 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.