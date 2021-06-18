Cartesi Tops 1-Day Volume of $74.97 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $216.50 million and $74.97 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00058729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00141504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00179999 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.00890853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.61 or 1.00016404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,394,273 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

