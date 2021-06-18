carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSXXY opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Company Profile

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

