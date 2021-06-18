carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in May

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CSXXY opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49. carsales.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of carsales.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

carsales.com Ltd engages operates digital automotive marketplace in Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Argentina. It operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services on automotive and non-automotive goods and services.

