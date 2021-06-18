Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,685. Carriage Services has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.86 per share, for a total transaction of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,842 shares of company stock valued at $142,924 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

