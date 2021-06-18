Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE CCL opened at $28.42 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

