Carlson Capital L P Sells 413,649 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 94.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 413,649 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

