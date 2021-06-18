CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $815,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 289,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 55,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.59 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.50.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

