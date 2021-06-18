CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $610.00

Shares of CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 606.08 ($7.92), with a volume of 90650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599 ($7.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 560.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £688.42 million and a P/E ratio of 27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

