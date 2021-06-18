CareTech (LON:CTH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock.

LON:CTH traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 602 ($7.87). 47,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 560.10. CareTech has a 52-week low of GBX 400 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The firm has a market cap of £682.18 million and a P/E ratio of 27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.00. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

