Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $1.39 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Cardano has a total market cap of $44.30 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00003871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00055368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00037363 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00221182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00035533 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

