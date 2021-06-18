Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-1.20 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,488. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.