Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Takes Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 186,926 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,743,000 after purchasing an additional 289,411 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accolade alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACCD. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Shares of ACCD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,049. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.