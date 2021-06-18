Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 304,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 95,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 212,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after acquiring an additional 93,979 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. 1,039,578 shares of the company were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.18.

