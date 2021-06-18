Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Netflix by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,716 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.41. The stock has a market cap of $221.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.14 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

