Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

