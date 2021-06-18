Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) had its price target increased by analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE GOEV opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.24. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a current ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Canoo will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

