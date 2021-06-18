Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9916 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.98.

OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

