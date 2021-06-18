Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9916 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.98.
OTCMKTS ENDTF opened at C$10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.64. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.68 and a 1-year high of C$10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
