Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,217,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.02. 175,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

