Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$57.77. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$57.65, with a volume of 224,234 shares changing hands.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

