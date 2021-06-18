Canaccord Genuity Raises Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target to C$16.50

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Evertz Technologies from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Evertz Technologies stock remained flat at $$12.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 675. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.31.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

