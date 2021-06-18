Canaccord Genuity Boosts BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Price Target to C$18.00

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBTVF. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BBTV in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

BBTVF opened at $6.44 on Thursday. BBTV has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

