Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 595,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

XPER stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Xperi’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

